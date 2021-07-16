89.2 F
The Villages
Friday, July 16, 2021
Cattle Egret With Frog Over Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

Air travel finally seems to be on the increase as we see this cattle egret flying with a frog over Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

