90.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 17, 2021
type here...

Lady Lake man under indictment in large-scale drug conspiracy

By Staff Report

Devonne Walker
Devonne Walker

A Lady Lake man is one of three people under indictment in a large-scale drug conspiracy case.

Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann has announced the unsealing of an indictment charging 35-year-old Devonne L. Walker of Lady Lake, 29-year-old Tymane D. Hamilton of Phoenix, Ariz., and 28-year-old Kanisha D. Savage also of Phoenix, Ariz. with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. 

According to the indictment, between March 2018 and October 10, 2019, Walker, Hamilton, and Savage conspired to distribute more than 50 kilograms of marijuana, 5 kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of heroin, 500 grams of methamphetamine, and 40 grams of fentanyl. According to court records, law enforcement officers seized more than 54 kilograms of marijuana, 27 kilograms of methamphetamine, 125 grams of heroin, and 79 grams of fentanyl during the investigation. These drugs were shipped from Phoenix, Arizona to the Middle District of Florida using the United States Postal Service. The drugs were eventually distributed in Central Florida.

Walker was arrested on June 25 in Lake County, where agents recovered a stolen firearm and bags containing suspected cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Hamilton and Savage were arrested on June 28 in Phoenix. All three defendants were ordered detained.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Homeland Security Investigations.  It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael P. Felicetta.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Vile remarks

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, continues the war of words over former President Trump.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 offers a big thank you

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 wants to offer a big thank you to the community for its support.

A must read for all thinking people

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers a book recommendation.

Feeling selfish when it comes to Gov. DeSantis

A frequent letter writer confesses he is feeling selfish when it comes to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Don’t accuse me of being a Trump hater

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident objects to the accusation that he is a “Trump hater.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos