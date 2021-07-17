Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 offers a big thank you

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036, I want to thank Dan Wynn, the manager of Winn-Dixie in Pinellas and Colleen Daley, manager of Walmart at Heald Way for allowing us to sell raffle tickets and accept donations. More important, I want to express my gratitude to every person who contributed to our cause. Whether it was a small or large amount of money, each person stopped, we spoke, and we thanked them from the bottom of our hearts. This money will then be donated and the best thank you we receive is that smile when they say “Thank You.” We could not do this without your support and once again, we thank each and every person.

Michael Race

Village of Buttonwood