Altagracia “Grace” Muino

Altagracia Muino, 77, formerly of Bonney Brook, The Villages, passed away peacefully in her Virginia Beach, VA, home on Monday, January 11, 2021 surrounded by her children after a courageous cancer battle with Amyloidosis.

Grace married the love of her life, José Muino, on April 23, 1960. They were blessed with four children: Diana, José Jr, Ricardo, and Carmen Delilah.

Grace and José moved to The Villages in 2009 and enjoyed long walks on the beaches, dancing, bowling, and evenings with their friends. Grace was very active in the Spanish-American Club.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents; José, her beloved husband of 54 years; brothers Fredo and Carlos, sister Minda, and other extended family members.

Survivors include her children, fourteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; sisters: Aida, Rate and Doris; brothers Mino, Tony, and Justo; and many extended family members.

Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Highland Falls NY on Saturday, July 24, at 1PM.

Mom had the best treatment at the Mayo Clinic during her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial gift to the Amyloidosis Foundation to help find a cure:

https://www.amyloidosissupport.org/donations_form.html