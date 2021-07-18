Signs of our time

The 26 letters within our alphabet are sometimes scraped over the coals, under the scrutiny of uneducated fools, that are lost within the likeness of past paupers who never tried their mark at understanding humanity.

Just ’sposin you to daydream of being in a card game of five card draw, and the “pot” is The Office Of The Presidency Of The United States Of America. And under the rules of this virtual game, the winner is required to be the Virtual President for a period of twenty-four days.

Why “days” and not “hours”? Seekers of fortunes that never withered the pressure of decisions that must be made on a daily, hourly, basis, have no idea of the struggles that are entwined within a minute-by-minute Oval Office meeting of masterful minds that have been chosen to “do their duty” in time of need, in the leading country of today’s world, The United States Of America. Within our two-party system of government, probably the only president to ever make both sides happy, or agreeable, on any given day, was our dear past President, Franklin Delano Rosevelt. And that was because of a war that we needed to win. So 24 hours may not be long enough to digest the genes of our government.

Stepping beyond our borders, on the North or Southwest sides, you may do so with dry shoes. East or West requires our best swimmers. But swimmers alone could never cut slices from the cakes of goodwill that is required to satisfy the hunger of depressed peoples that look for, and hope for, guidance from this great nation.

Why this message today? Because I was just told of a man on a boat, seen holding a sign stating (F-word) Biden. Many people may have laughed at that sign; But how many of us in our non-political non-appointed positions of power within our society, could truthfully hold up your hand, and state that you could do a better job? Like him or not, he has been chosen to lead this nation for another three-plus years, and we need to accept that, and each do what we can, individually, to help our administration carry out the needs of our nation.

Hugo Buchanan is a resident of Lady Lake.