83.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 19, 2021
type here...

Two women apprehended in ‘targeted high crime area’ of Wildwood

By Meta Minton

Sarah Bramblett
Sarah Bramblett

Two women were apprehended in a “targeted high crime area” of Wildwood.

Sarah Bramblett, 39, of Oxford, was driving a silver SUV in the early morning hours Friday where the Wildwood Police Selective Enforcement Unit was conducting patrols. Bramblett’s vehicle was pulled over at the intersection of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 for not having proper illumination of the taglight. She was found to be in possession of a syringe which contained liquid methamphetamine. She also had cannabis in bud and wax form, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Kara Curry
Kara Curry

She was taken into custody on drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,000 bond.

A passenger, 22-year-old Kara Michelle Curry of Lady Lake, who was found to be in possession of powdered cocaine and a pipe with residual cannabis wax. She was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment.

Curry was booked at the jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Lakewood Ranch is more appealing than The Villages

A potential Villager says Lakewood Ranch is becoming more appealing than Florida’s “Friendliest” Hometown. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Trump hater?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to Editor, fires another volley in the war of words over former President Donald Trump.

We need to stand up for voting rights

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader points to two bills would go a long way to securing our freedom to vote. One is the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Be courteous to others when driving

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident has a message we probably all need to hear - be courteous to other drivers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Absurd lawsuit over little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident argues the lawsuit over a couple’s little white cross is “absurd.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos