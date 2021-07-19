Two women apprehended in ‘targeted high crime area’ of Wildwood

Two women were apprehended in a “targeted high crime area” of Wildwood.

Sarah Bramblett, 39, of Oxford, was driving a silver SUV in the early morning hours Friday where the Wildwood Police Selective Enforcement Unit was conducting patrols. Bramblett’s vehicle was pulled over at the intersection of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 for not having proper illumination of the taglight. She was found to be in possession of a syringe which contained liquid methamphetamine. She also had cannabis in bud and wax form, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

She was taken into custody on drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,000 bond.

A passenger, 22-year-old Kara Michelle Curry of Lady Lake, who was found to be in possession of powdered cocaine and a pipe with residual cannabis wax. She was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment.

Curry was booked at the jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.