Chop House server arrested on DUI charge after leaving work

By Meta Minton

Kameron Gramman
A server at the Chop House restaurant in The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge Tuesday night after leaving work.

Kameron Lorenz Gramman, 23, of Wildwood, was driving a tan Toyota Tacoma shortly before 11 p.m. when he was pulled over at County Road 229 and NE 84th Place after running a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.  He said he was taking “the long way” from work to talk to his girlfriend on the phone. It appeared Gramman had been drinking.

He initially denied he had consumed alcohol, but then identified himself as a server at the Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing and said he “drank at the bar with friends before going home,” the arrest report said.

There were several envelopes covered in liquid in the vehicle’s center console. Gramman said when he saw the squad car behind him, he emptied a beer in the center console.

Gramman struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .162 and .165 blood alcohol content.

A check revealed he had been convicted on a drunk driving charge earlier this year. His license was suspended, although he was allowed to drive for “business purposes only.”

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.

