Myrtle V. Kelly

Myrtle V. “Mert” Kelly, 96, of Fruitland Park passed away on Sunday, July 18 surrounded by her loving family.

Mert was born on Nov. 9, 1924 in Nashville, Georgia to Reason and Clara (Tripp) Avera. A few years later the family moved to Florida, Mert’s lifelong home. Her supervisor at Flowers Bakery was William “Bill” Kelly and their love and careers both blossomed from there. She and Bill traveled throughout Florida as they opened new Flowers locations. Mert’s high energy was evidenced by each of the joys and hobbies she found in life. She loved salt and fresh water fishing, reeling in an eight foot sailfish. She had a green thumb and loved growing flowers, was an avid bowler and qualified for the travel team and loved golf, especially at the Miona Lake Golf Club. Mert and Bill loved travel, cruises and their motor home. They visited sights that included Las Vegas, Hawaii, Alaska, Maine, the Grand Canyon and traveled to Europe. For entertainment, the Orange Blossom Opry was a favorite, best enjoyed in their front row seats. But most of all, Mert loved any time spent with her family. After the untimely death of their parents, Mert and Bill raised and supported her two sisters and brother.

Mert is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 80 years, Bill. She also leaves her daughter Donna Kelly Kizer (Ernie), brother Russell Avera (Judy), five grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son William Wayne (Georgianne) Kelly and sisters Louise Edmondson, Evelyn Brewer and Delores McTaggart.

A Celebration of Mert’s Life will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Beyers Funeral Home Chapel 1123 West Main St, Leesburg. A visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Donations in her memory may be made to the Cornerstone Hospice 2445 Lane Park Road Tavares, FL 32778.