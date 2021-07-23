Lady Lake needs more time to respond to The Villages’ lawsuit over apartments

The Town of Lady Lake needs more time for its response in a case in which The Villages is suing to put apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The town had been facing a Monday deadline to file its formal response to The Villages’ lawsuit. The Villages is seeking an injunction that would prevent the town from standing in the way of the plan for the apartments.

An attorney on Friday signed off on a joint stipulation that will give the Town of Lady Lake two more weeks to file its response. The new deadline is Aug. 9.

The Villages of Lake-Sumter Inc. and The Villages Operating Company filed the case against the town in the Fifth Judicial Circuit in Lake County as a result of a Feb. 17 meeting in which commissioners voted 3-2 to turn down the plan for up to 45 apartments to be located on the second floor of buildings at Spanish Springs. The Villages has indicated it would like to start with seven apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s, the Villagers-only club famous for dining, drinking and dancing.

Commissioners James Rietz, Dan Vincent and Paul Hannan voted against the apartments. Mayor Ruth Kussard and Commissioner Tony Holden voted in favor of The Villages’ request.

Last month, The Villages Director of Development Robert Chandler IV said the plan for a apartment buildings at the former site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club is on hold, pending the outcome of the situation in Lady Lake.