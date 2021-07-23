74.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 23, 2021
type here...

Summerfield man arrested with stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle

By Meta Minton

Alan Rectus Dixon
Alan Rectus Dixon

A Summerfield man was arrested with a stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The black motorcycle had been parked Tuesday night at the Sunshine Senior Social Center on U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy checked the license plate which showed that it was attached to a vehicle to which it was not assigned.

The deputy found 36-year-old Alan Rectus Dixon inside the social center and he claimed the motorcycle belonged “to a friend of his who was not present,” according to the arrest report. A check of the motorcycle’s VIN number revealed it had been report stolen in May in Citrus County.

A female who had arrived on the motorcycle with Dixon denied any knowledge that the motorcycle was stolen.

Dixon was arrested on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Photo of Cuban tree frog

A Village of Bonita resident loves the nature photos which appear in Villages-News.com. But she offers a word of caution about a photo of a Cuban tree frog. Read her Letter to the Editor.

People have false belief that COVID is over

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that her neighbors and friends are under the false impression that “COVID is over” here in The Villages.

To the victor goes the spoils

In a Letter to the Editor, Lady Lake resident Hugo Buchanan describes an incident from 5th grade.

More hypocrisy from ex-President Trump

The Florida Democratic Party chairman accuses former President Trump of a “habitual pattern of hypocrisy, populism and demagoguery.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bring back daily reports of COVID-19 cases

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is calling on Villages-News.com to resume a daily report on the number of COVID-19 cases.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos