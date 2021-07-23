Summerfield man arrested with stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle

A Summerfield man was arrested with a stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The black motorcycle had been parked Tuesday night at the Sunshine Senior Social Center on U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy checked the license plate which showed that it was attached to a vehicle to which it was not assigned.

The deputy found 36-year-old Alan Rectus Dixon inside the social center and he claimed the motorcycle belonged “to a friend of his who was not present,” according to the arrest report. A check of the motorcycle’s VIN number revealed it had been report stolen in May in Citrus County.

A female who had arrived on the motorcycle with Dixon denied any knowledge that the motorcycle was stolen.

Dixon was arrested on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.