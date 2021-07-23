Wildwood man arrested after woman reports theft of more than $600

A Wildwood man was being held without bond after a woman reported the theft of more than $600 in change.

Nyair Campbell, 22, was arrested Wednesday on charges of burglary and grand theft.

A woman who had been allowing Campbell to stay with her said that she returned home to find that a box containing $500 in change and a plastic jar that contained another $178 were missing from her bedroom, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she allowed Campbell to enter her bedroom only because it has the access to the bathroom.

Campbell was arrested last year by Leesburg police after suspicious activity near a Metro PCS store. He was already on probation in connection with that case.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.