88.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 23, 2021
type here...

Wildwood man arrested after woman reports theft of more than $600

By Meta Minton

Nyair Campbell
Nyair Campbell

A Wildwood man was being held without bond after a woman reported the theft of more than $600 in change.

Nyair Campbell, 22, was arrested Wednesday on charges of burglary and grand theft.

A woman who had been allowing Campbell to stay with her said that she returned home to find that a box containing $500 in change and a plastic jar that contained another $178 were missing from her bedroom, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she allowed Campbell to enter her bedroom only because it has the access to the bathroom.

Campbell was arrested last year by Leesburg police after suspicious activity near a Metro PCS store. He was already on probation in connection with that case.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

People have false belief that COVID is over

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that her neighbors and friends are under the false impression that “COVID is over” here in The Villages.

To the victor goes the spoils

In a Letter to the Editor, Lady Lake resident Hugo Buchanan describes an incident from 5th grade.

More hypocrisy from ex-President Trump

The Florida Democratic Party chairman accuses former President Trump of a “habitual pattern of hypocrisy, populism and demagoguery.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bring back daily reports of COVID-19 cases

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is calling on Villages-News.com to resume a daily report on the number of COVID-19 cases.

If Lakewood Ranch is so great you should move there

A Village of Mallory Square resident says that if Lakewood Ranch is so great, the author of a Letter to the Editor should move there.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos