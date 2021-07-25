79.3 F
The Villages
Monday, July 26, 2021
Fence to keep out Rogue Nation could cost Lady Lake more than $50,000

By Meta Minton

A fence to keep the Rogue Nation away from town employees in Lady Lake could cost more than $50,000.

Mayor Ruth Kussard has called for the fence to be constructed in the parking lot behind the Lady Lake Police Department on Fennell Boulevard. She said the stepped-up security is necessary because of the unrelenting pressure from the Rogue Nation, which made headlines in May when its members caused disruptions at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake on Rolling Acres Road. Villager James Frederick Lewis and Shawn Michael Berry of Belleview were arrested in connection with their Rogue Nation activities at the school.

The Rogue Nation members have harassed town employees who are walking to and from their cars when arriving for work or heading home.

Preliminary estimates have come in for two fencing options:

• One option calls for 850 feet of fencing to be installed along the property boundary at a cost $52,025.

The  second option is for 670 feet of fencing to be installed along the edge of a wooded area. That option has an estimated cost of $45,525.

The commission will review the estimates before the project moves forward.

