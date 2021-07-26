92.9 F
The Villages
Monday, July 26, 2021
Suspect nabbed with nearly $2,000 cash and 223 grams of marijuana

By Meta Minton

Rosheem Alachino Caquias
An Oxford man with nearly $2,000 in cash and 223 grams of marijuana was arrested early Saturday morning after a traffic stop on the Florida Turnpike.

Rosheem Alachino Caquias, 25, was driving a red Toyota on the turnpike just south of the Wildwood exit when he was pulled over by a Wildwood police officer. A check revealed his driver’s license was suspended.

During a search of the vehicle, $1,789 in cash was found in a black bag wedged between the driver’s seat and the center console. Officers also found 223 grams of marijuana in a locked black bag that also contained a scale and a multi-color grinder.

Caquias told officers he has a medical marijuana card. Although the card was determined to be valid, it did not apply in this situation.

“None of the marijuana that was discovered on scene was packaged in prescription containers or labeled in any manner,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Caquias was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

