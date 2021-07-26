92.9 F
The Villages
Monday, July 26, 2021
Villages resident arrested after calling Walgreens pretending to be doctor

By Meta Minton

A resident of The Villages was arrested after allegedly calling Walgreens and pretending to be a doctor.

Justin Anthony Childs, 29, who lives at 1679 Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, was arrested Friday on multiple charges of fraud after calling the Walgreens at 1581 Bella Cruz Drive in The Villages and identifying himself as a physician, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The pharmacy manager recognized Childs’ voice. The manager told deputies Childs calls the pharmacy “frequently.” At the time of this arrest, Childs was free on $6,000 bond following his arrest this past May on similar charges. His new bond has been set at $46,000.

Last year, Childs was arrested after a a brawl over medication. Earlier in the year he escaped prosecution in the alleged ripoff of a Villager who had lost his wife.

The Boca Raton native was convicted in 2014 on charges of burglary and grand theft and sentenced to five years in prison. He was released in 2017. He also had been convicted in 2013 on multiple trespassing charges.

