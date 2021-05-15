Resident of The Villages arrested after pestering physicians for pain pills

A resident of the Village of Mallory Square was arrested after pestering physicians for pain pills.

Justin Anthony Childs, 29, who lives at 1679 Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas is facing charges of fraud, forgery and possession of a controlled substance following his arrest Friday at his home in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Childs had gone in March to his doctor’s office at Old Camp Road at Creekside Medical at Lake Sumter Landing and said he needed his prescription refilled. He was given a refill, but he called a few days later and complained of knee pain, indicating he needed more medication. The doctor decided to discharge Childs as a patient.

An investigation showed Childs had visited “multiple different doctors” in the past year requesting pain medication. He was able to get the prescriptions filled at CVS pharmacy and Winn-Dixie, both in The Villages.

Childs was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $6,000 bond.

Last year, Childs was arrested after a a brawl over medication. Earlier in the year he escaped prosecution in the alleged ripoff of a Villager who had lost his wife.

The Boca Raton native was convicted in 2014 on charges of burglary and grand theft and sentenced to five years in prison. He was released in 2017. He also had been convicted in 2013 on multiple trespassing charges.