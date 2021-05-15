76.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 15, 2021
type here...

Resident of The Villages arrested after pestering physicians for pain pills

By Meta Minton

Justin Anthony Childs
Justin Anthony Childs

A resident of the Village of Mallory Square was arrested after pestering physicians for pain pills.

Justin Anthony Childs, 29, who lives at 1679 Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas is facing charges of fraud, forgery and possession of a controlled substance following his arrest Friday at his home in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Childs had gone in March to his doctor’s office at Old Camp Road at Creekside Medical at Lake Sumter Landing and said he needed his prescription refilled. He was given a refill, but he called a few days later and complained of knee pain, indicating he needed more medication. The doctor decided to discharge Childs as a patient.

An investigation showed Childs had visited “multiple different doctors” in the past year requesting pain medication. He was able to get the prescriptions filled at CVS pharmacy and Winn-Dixie, both in The Villages.

Childs was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $6,000 bond.

Last year, Childs was arrested after a a brawl over medication. Earlier in the year he escaped prosecution in the alleged ripoff of a Villager who had lost his wife.

The Boca Raton native was convicted in 2014 on charges of burglary and grand theft and sentenced to five years in prison. He was released in 2017. He also had been convicted in 2013 on multiple trespassing charges.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Commissioner’s anti-growth agenda for Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Webster offers sharp criticism of Commissioner Oren Miller.

Majority of Americans have already developed COVID-Antibodies

A reader who happens to be a medical doctor encourages his fellow Floridians to look into a COVID-Antibody test.

Our fight against COVID-19 continues but our mission remains  

The director of the North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System offers an update on COVID-19 and veterans care.

Thumb speaking with our smart phones

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that we are talking through our thumbs.

Property cleaned up after resident raises concern

A resident of the Jackson Villas in the Village of Pine Ridge is grateful that an amazing cleanup has taken place at a property that was once a neighborhood eyesore.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos