Sunday, May 5, 2024
Opening date announced for new Home Depot at Wildwood Crossing

By Staff Report

An opening date has been announced for the new Home Depot at Wildwood Crossing.

The huge new home improvement store is slated to open on May 30.

The new Home Depot at Wildwood Crossing
The new Home Depot at Wildwood Crossing.

It will be the second store at Wildwood Crossing, which is located at the increasingly busy intersection of Powell Road and County Road 466A.

A new CVS Pharmacy opened in April at Wildwood Crossing.

Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States. In 2023, Home Depot had revenue which topped $152 billion. The Home Depot chain employs 463,000 people.

