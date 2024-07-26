Villagers contend warm pool temperatures feeling like ‘hot tub’

Tony Cardinale of the Village of Lake Denham likes to take a dip in the pool at the Dabney Recreation Center. But it’s gotten to be downright unpleasant.

“Many days with the heat index, the temperature outside is over 100 degrees. A visit to the pool to cool off is always met with tepid warm pool water,” he said. “The pools should be refreshing and cool to enter and they are not.”

Elaine Bongiovi is an avid swimmer, but she said the pool temperatures are a turn off.

“I like to swim laps at the pools (usually Seabreeze, sometimes Lake Miona), and after an hour, I, too get nauseous. It’s not a pleasant experience to swim in water that temperature,” Bongiovi said,

It was simply unbearable for her guests.

“When family was visiting, they went into the family pool and came right out. The children said it was uncomfortable and the adults said it was like being in a sauna. And they’re right,” Bongiovi added.

Water volleyball enthusiast Kat Campau said the sports pool at Eisenhower Recreation has begun to feel more like a hot tub.

“I had to stop playing because of the heat two weeks ago. Two hours in a hot tub, even for water volleyball, is too much much heat,” Campau said.

Eileen Christine of the Vera Cruz Villas agrees the water in the pools in The Villages is too hot and not at all refreshing.

“When I am in the water and it’s too warm, I feel like I am a carrot sitting in a pot of soup,” she said.

Wendy Updegrove said it’s time for The Villages to address the residents’ concerns.

“It makes sense that they warm them in the winter, why not cool them in summer?” she asked.

However, Villager Thom Black shook his head when he read that a Villager had become nauseous after playing water volleyball in a hot pool.

“Are you kidding me? If it’s not one bump in the road, it’s something else,” Black said. “Enjoy the privilege to live and enjoy what the Morse family has done here. Geez!!!”