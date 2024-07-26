This juvenile tricolored heron in the Village of DeLuna discovered a way to take a rest and hunt for his breakfast at the same time! Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This juvenile tricolored heron in the Village of DeLuna discovered a way to take a rest and hunt for his breakfast at the same time! Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.