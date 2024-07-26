80.2 F
The Villages
Friday, July 26, 2024
Juvenile tricolored heron in the Village of DeLuna

By Staff Report

This juvenile tricolored heron in the Village of DeLuna discovered a way to take a rest and hunt for his breakfast at the same time! Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

