Monday, May 6, 2024
Can everyone please stop with all the complaining?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Can everyone please stop with all the complaining? It never ends. We need sidewalks, we need different security setups at the gates, we need more people at the pools checking identification. When does it end? How about you just sit back and enjoy the fact that you live in the best retirement community in the world? Over 100 pools, more rec centers then we can count, free music every night, all the clubs and groups ALL FREE. And on top of it the amenities fees are so low. Crazy low compared to other places with half the entertainment. You want all this stuff but then what is next? You will be complaining that the fees went up $200 a month to pay for it all. You moved here to sit back and relax and enjoy the retired life. Try doing that.

James Labruno
Village of St. James

 

