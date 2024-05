A Home Depot store with 100 new employees will be opening this week at Wildwood Crossing.

The new 134,000-square-foot store will open on Thursday, May 30 with food trucks, prizes and giveaways.

The new Home Depot will also feature specialty showrooms and a tool rental center.

Wildwood Crossing, located at the corner of County Road 466A and Powell Road, is already home to a new CVS Pharmacy.