Here’s an idea on how to handle SECO’s jacked up pole rental rates

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If, as someone stated, “They put their poles on our land and then they raised the rent,” send a notice to SECO that we will institute a land-use fee equal to the increase in pole rental fee.

Ralph White
Village of Fenney

 

Write-in loophole may be legal but flouts intent of Universal Primary Amendment

A Villager who is a leader of the League of Women Voters contends the write-in loophole may be legal, but it doesn’t square with what voters wanted when they approved a 1998 amendment to the Florida Constitution.

The Villages Health Care experience

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident describes a very pleasant experience he has had with The Villages Health care system. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Checking bias in the news media

A Freedom Pointe resident offers his thoughts on bias in the news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need someone younger to represent us in Congress

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is disgusted with Congressman Webster celebrating the endorsement of former President Trump. She says we need someone younger to represent us in Congress.

Here’s how voters can get around the Developer’s dirty trick

A Village of Dunedin resident offers guidance on how Sumter County voters can get around the Developer’s dirty trick.

