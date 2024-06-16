Here’s an idea on how to handle SECO’s jacked up pole rental rates

To the Editor:
If, as someone stated, “They put their poles on our land and then they raised the rent,” send a notice to SECO that we will institute a land-use fee equal to the increase in pole rental fee.
Ralph White
Village of Fenney
