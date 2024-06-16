89 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Villager Ed McGinty wearing orange until Trump goes to prison

By Meta Minton

Villager Ed McGinty has declared he’ll be wearing orange until former President Trump is put behind bars.

The Village of Hadley resident said he has purchased orange shirts, shorts and swimwear in the lead up to Trump’s scheduled sentencing July 11 in a Manhattan courtroom.

McGinty was already well known in The Villages for his protests against Trump when he was arrested in 2021 after reportedly showing up at the home of a woman in The Villages with whom he had been locked in a long-running, bitter political feud. McGinty was acquitted.

After the drama of court battles, time behind bars and being banned from his neighborhood pool, McGinty promised his wife his days of political protesting were over.

However, with the 2024 election looming larger than ever, McGinty could not resist showing his disdain for former President Trump, even if in a subtle way.

Ed McGinty was clad entirely in orange Sunday at the Hadley Pool
He said he has joined a growing movement across the country in which voters opposed to Trump are wearing orange – in the hopes that the former president will soon be clad in an orange jumpsuit.

