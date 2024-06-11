80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
type here...

Snowy egret skimming the surface of pond at Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

This elegant snowy egret was spotted skimming the surface of a pond at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Craig Henry for sharing!

Snowy egret skimming the surface of pond at Hogeye Pathway
Snowy egret skimming the surface of pond at Hogeye Pathway

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Upside-down flag a symbol this country is in distress

A Village of Country Club Hills resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a fellow resident who was appalled to see an upside-down flag flying with a Trump flag in The Villages.

Trump reminds us of the importance of the brain

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident says that President Trump reminds us of the importance of the brain.

I wonder what would happen to me if I was convicted of a felony

A Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders what his fight might be if he was a convicted felon.

Thanks for kindness after I reported stolen golf clubs

A Village of Hemingway resident who recently wrote about the theft of golf clubs during a visit to Lake Sumter Landing has been overwhelmed by kind gestures since that letter was published.

A reader responds to Marsha Shearer’s Opinion piece

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a recent Opinion piece by Marsha Shearer, contrasting Biden and Trump.

Photos