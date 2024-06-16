Senior citizen who stole $20,000 worth of ammo lands back behind bars

A senior citizen convicted of stealing more than $20,000 worth of ammunition and accessories from Sportsmans Warehouse in Lady Lake has landed back behind bars.

Donald Walter Scherenberg, 72, of Apopka, was being held without bond this weekend at the Lake County Jail on a probation violation. He will likely remain behind bars until a July 8 court date.

He was sentenced in December to three years probation.

Scherenberg made multiple trips to the store between March and June where he loaded up his shopping cart with boxes of ammunition, scopes, sighting devices, rifle cases and other merchandise, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department.

On a May 6, 2023 trip to the store, Scherenberg wheeled out his cart with $8,749 worth of merchandise and loaded it into his silver 2021 Toyota Highlander before driving away. It marked his largest single-day heist at the store.

On June 11, 2023 he made his final trip to Sportsmans Warehouse and was recognized by store personnel. The Illinois native was “trespassed for life” from the store. The case was hampered by the fact that store employees could not immediately retrieve surveillance images for law enforcement.

A Lady Lake detective went to work on the case and contacted the Apopka Police Department, which was already well aware of Scherenberg. An Apopka detective indicated that Scherenberg “had been the victim of a burglary in the past and was known to have multiple safes full of guns.” A second Apopka detective said that Schrenberg was “selling firearms and accessories on Gunbroker.com and other related sites.”