LeAnn Wagoner-Olson of the Village of Hillsborough, got her first hole-in-one on Thursday, May 23 at Hole #8 at the Heron Executive Golf Course.

“She shot 81 yards with her 8 iron, not her putter like she usually uses. She used a ball fished out of the pond by our golfing friend Vincent, where both of theirs landed the hole before,” said her friend, Ruth Garza.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com