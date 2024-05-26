New rec center in The Villages to celebrate residents’ bond with their dogs

A new recreation center in The Villages will celebrate residents’ bond with their dogs.

The Saluki Recreation Center will be opening soon in the Village of Shady Brook.

The theme will be Villagers and their dogs.

The Saluki is recognized as the world’s oldest known breed of domestic dogs. The Saluki was originally bred in the Fertile Crescent. The modern breed is typically deep-chested and long-legged speedsters.

The recreation center will feature a resort-style family pool as well as pickleball courts, bocce and corn toss.