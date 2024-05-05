79.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 5, 2024
Stonecrester to escape prosecution in series of Walmart theft cases

By Staff Report
Brenda Yonkman

A Stonecrester is poised to escape prosecution in a series of Walmart theft cases.

Brenda Carol Yonkman, 61, agreed this past month to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract which will enable her to avoid prosecution in the case. She must make restitution to Walmart and cannot return to the store. She must also complete a shoplifter’s course and perform 100 hours of community service.

The Michigan native is accused of visiting the Summerfield store six times between October and December and failing to scan merchandise when proceeding through the self-checkout lane, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The merchandise which went unscanned during the six shopping trips included a Shark vacuum cleaner, Michelob Ultra beer, Miller Lite beer, Mountain Dew, sour cream, salsa and other items. She used a debit card to pay for properly scanned items during the shopping trips.

A Walmart loss prevention officer retrieved Yonkman’s name from the debit card transactions and obtained a license plate number for her vehicle, through surveillance The loss prevention officer cross referenced Yonkman’s name with Yonkman’s Facebook account and found that her photos from Facebook matched the woman caught on surveillance in the self-checkout aisle.

When Yonkman was arrested at her home, she denied stealing the items. She said they must not have been scanned properly. The arrest report indicated she has no previous theft convictions.

Photos