89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 21, 2024
type here...

Dragon boat racers on Lake Sumter

By Staff Report

These dragon boat racers really do add an exciting element to the atmosphere at Lake Sumter in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Dragon boat racers on Lake Sumter
Dragon boat racers on Lake Sumter

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers think they can exclude local fishermen

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime local responds to a recent news story about Villagers unhappy about “outsiders” fishing in ponds in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Here’s our experience with 80-20 law in The Villages

A former resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, describes his experience with the 80-20 law.

The Democrats are the ones who have called for violence

A Village of Glenbrook resident contends it’s the Democrats, not the Republicans, who have been calling for violence.

Linda Hallinan vows to continue to speak the truth in spite of critics

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, vows to continue to speak the truth in spite of her critics.

Press has an important role to inform the public

A Village of Belle Aire resident contends that the press has an important role to inform the public. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos