Bricks used to break out vehicles’ windows in Lady Lake neighborhood

A suspect was arrested after allegedly using bricks to break out windows of four vehicles in a Lady Lake neighborhood.

Deonte Demetrius Banks, 20, of Leesburg, is facing four counts of criminal mischief with property damage following his arrest Sunday night in the 1200 block of Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Officers were initially called to the area after a report of someone ringing a doorbell. They found Banks who told them, “The voices in my head made me do it.” Officers asked if he meant the voices told him to ring the doorbell. He replied, “No, to break the windows.”

Officers found four vehicles damaged on nearby Shannon Lane:

• A Dodge had front windshield and body damage estimated at $2,000.

• An Acura had front windshield and body damage estimated at between $2,000 and $3,000.

• A Kia had its rear window busted out. Damage was estimated at $1,100.

• A Dodge pickup had its rear window broken out. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

Garden bricks were missing from a nearby home and the bricks were found in the bed of the pickup, near the vandalized vehicles and in the backseat of the Kia.

Officers also found that an ADT camera had been ripped down from a home.

Banks was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.