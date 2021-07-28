Man arrested after crash with Villager jailed after another accident

A man arrested last week after a crash involving a driver from The Villages landed back in jail less than a week later after another traffic accident.

Shane Anthony Davis, 32, of Leesburg, was arrested July 22 after his truck towing a landscaping trailer collided with a vehicle driven by a woman from The Villages at the intersection of Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466. Davis was arrested at the scene of the crash on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released a few hours later after posting $2,000 bond.

Davis was back behind the wheel at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was involved in a traffic crash on U.S. Hwy. 441 near the Osaka Steak House in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance and careless driving. He has six previous convictions for driving while license suspended. Davis was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond. His vehicle was towed from the scene of the crash.