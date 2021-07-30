87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 30, 2021
type here...

Hawaiian-style restaurant coming to Brownwood Paddock Square

By Staff Report

A new Hawaiian-style restaurant is coming to Brownwood Paddock Square.

Island Fin Poke will be moving into a location at 2752 Brownwood Blvd., next door to the new Villages Cycles location.

The Island Fin Poke chain of restaurants was established in 2106. Area locations can be found at Winter Springs, Lake Mary and Orlando.

A new Hawaiian style restaurant is coming to Brownwood Paddock Square.
A new Hawaiian style restaurant is coming to Brownwood Paddock Square.

The restaurants offer a “cool-casual environment,” and a beach-themed decor. The menu includes homemade sauces, 25 toppings, and “sustainably sourced fish.”

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Island Fin Poke has found a way to survive – and thrive.

“Poke was one of the hottest menu segments before the COVID-19 pandemic, and consumer demand clearly hasn’t slowed,” wrote Sam Oches, editorial director of Food News Media. “That may explain why Island Fin was so successful even in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. With a nutritious-yet-delicious menu that offers a food adventure when real adventure seems impossible, Island Fin has emerged as one of only a handful of poke brands that stand a real shot at national growth.”

An opening date for the new location in The Villages has not been announced.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Comparisons of Hitler and Trump shouldn’t spark outrage

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that people shouldn’t be outraged by comparisons of Trump and Hitler.

Don’t believe the Developer’s propaganda on Rep. Brett Hage

A Village of Belvedere resident points to a story praising state Rep. Brett Hage which appeared in the Developer-owned The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Unfair treatment of The Italian Paisans Club in The Villages

The head of The Italian Paisans Club, in a Letter to the Editor, makes some strong charges about alleged bias his club is facing.

Those responsible for Jan. 6 attacks should pay the price

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident contends those responsible for the Jan. 6 attacks should pay the price.

Don’t blame Gov. DeSantis

A Village of Mallory Square resident argues you can’t blame Gov. DeSantis for COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos