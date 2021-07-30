Hawaiian-style restaurant coming to Brownwood Paddock Square

A new Hawaiian-style restaurant is coming to Brownwood Paddock Square.

Island Fin Poke will be moving into a location at 2752 Brownwood Blvd., next door to the new Villages Cycles location.

The Island Fin Poke chain of restaurants was established in 2106. Area locations can be found at Winter Springs, Lake Mary and Orlando.

The restaurants offer a “cool-casual environment,” and a beach-themed decor. The menu includes homemade sauces, 25 toppings, and “sustainably sourced fish.”

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Island Fin Poke has found a way to survive – and thrive.

“Poke was one of the hottest menu segments before the COVID-19 pandemic, and consumer demand clearly hasn’t slowed,” wrote Sam Oches, editorial director of Food News Media. “That may explain why Island Fin was so successful even in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. With a nutritious-yet-delicious menu that offers a food adventure when real adventure seems impossible, Island Fin has emerged as one of only a handful of poke brands that stand a real shot at national growth.”

An opening date for the new location in The Villages has not been announced.