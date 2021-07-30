Walmart and Publix reinstating mask requirements for employees

Walmart has announced that workers will be required to wear masks in areas where there are high infection rates in the United States. Workers at Walmart stores in The Villages were wearing masks on Friday.

Sam’s Club is also included in the employee mask mandate.

In addition, Walmart announced that all of its corporate employees in the United States must be vaccinated no later than Oct. 4. The vaccine mandate excludes front-line workers.

Meanwhile, the Publix grocery store chain is re-instating its mask mandate for employees, regardless of their vaccination status. The Publix mask mandate for employees begins Monday, although many already have been wearing masks.

Disney announced Friday that vaccines will be required for its salaried and non-union hourly employees. They will have 60 days to get vaccinated. Newly hired Disney employees will have to provide proof of vaccination before they can begin their new jobs.

“Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees,” Disney said in a statement.

Walmart, Publix and Disney rank among the largest employers in Florida.