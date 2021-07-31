Fireball whiskey and Psilocybin Mushrooms found in DUI’s suspect vehicle

A Wildwood man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after Bud Light, Fireball whiskey and Psilocybin Mushrooms were discovered in his vehicle.

Benjamin Adam Laws, 30, was pulled over at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in Leesburg by Lake County sheriff’s deputies.

Laws was suspected of being under the influence and performed poorly on field sobriety exercises. Breath samples registered .082 and .080 blood alcohol content. He also provided a urine sample.

A cooler in the backseat of his vehicle contained several bottles of Bud Light. A still-cold Bud Light bottle was found under the driver’s sea. Also found in the vehicle were a partially empty bottle of Fireball whiskey, a THC cartridge and a designer bag containing Psilocybin Mushrooms. He was arrested on charges of DUI and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.

Laws was arrested last year when he was accused of biting his girlfriend’s finger.