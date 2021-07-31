Instagram hashtags confirm America’s favorite beach is in Florida

Instagram hashtags have confirmed that America’s favorite beach is here in Florida.

The ranking of beaches in the United States was created by Holidu, the search engine for vacation rentals, based on the number of hashtags used on Instagram (as of July 20, 2021).

So grab your flip flops and get ready to hit the sand, with Holidu’s top 10 most Instagrammable beaches in the U.S. for 2021:

1. South Beach – 8,198,730 hashtags (Miami Beach, FL)

It is no surprise that South Beach takes the number one spot for most inatagramable locations. This bustling coastal town is located at the most southern tip of the barrier island Miami Beach, which borders both Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Stretching for over 2 miles, its stunning turquoise waters and iconic white sand make the perfect backdrop for Instagram. Nicknamed the “Art Deco Playground,” you won’t want to miss a picture with one of the famous Art Deco inspired lifeguard stands or get lucky and snap a pic with one of the rich and famous that flock to South Beach. Once you have taken the perfect shot, don’t forget to enjoy the beauty for yourself. Bask in the sun soaking up the Florida rays and relax as the likes pour in. Convinced yet? Grab your phone and get ready to book your next vacation in the iconic South Beach where you are almost guaranteed to get the perfect picture! All this has earned South Beach the prestigious first position in the ranking with the tag #southbeach.

2. Long Beach – 6,554,846 hashtags (CA)

Coming in at number two is the ocean side beauty of Long Beach. Situated just 30 minutes outside of Los Angeles, Long Beach stretches 4 miles along the Pacific shore. Home to the Long Beach Grand Prix this urban beach town still has a laid back vibe making it the perfect location for a photoshoot. Long Beach is best known for being home to the Aquarium of the Pacific and the Queen Mary Ship is docked on its shores. It is no wonder it has earned its second place in the ranking with the tag #longbeach.

3. Venice Beach – 4,191,978 hashtags (CA)

Stretching over 2 miles, Venice Beach is based in Los Angeles and is known for its eclectic boardwalk and colorful streets. This makes it the perfect location to snap a photo, which is no wonder it has been hashtagged over 4M times! Venice Beach is a haven for artists and free spirits and is a must visit beach. It also is easily connected, to other iconic California beaches, through its ocean side bike paths. Cruise down its boardwalk studded with palm trees and maybe even catch a glimpse of a few camera crews filming the next big show. Whether you are drawn by the surf or colorful street art, you are sure to get a shot you love. Venice Beach has made its way around the internet a few times and comes in hot as the third position in the ranking with the tag #venicebeach.

4. Palm Beach – 3,806,314 hashtags (FL)

Located in Palm Beach County, this beach is home to an extensive, pristine coastline. Famous for its Worth Avenue leading up to the beach, Palm Beach screams luxury. Equipped with dreamy aqua water and mesmerizing white sand, you won’t want to put your camera down. Coming in at an average of 234 days of sun during the year, you are sure to have the perfect weather to enjoy the beach. Explore the shores while crunching your toes in the warm sand or explore the town and take a photo with the iconic Worth Avenue Clock Tower. This sunshine state beauty marks the fourth position in the ranking with the tag #palmbeach and is not one you will want to miss.

5. Newport Beach – 3,492,801 hashtags (CA)

Situated in Orange County, Newport Beach is not only known for its sophistication and luxury but also its idyllic sandy beaches. Rooted in history as a sea harbor, this boat port turned into a glamorous coastal town attracting the rich and famous. Get some fantastic shots of yacht studded shores and ocean front mansions, sure to get you a like. This historic beach comes as the fifth position in the ranking with the tag #newportbeach.

6. Huntington Beach – 3,215,372 hashtags (CA)

Known for its amazing surfing, Huntington Beach dazzles its way into the sixth position in the ranking with the tag #huntingtonbeach. This surfing beach town is truly breathtaking, from the sunsets to the soft sand, it truly is a paradise on the pacific. Take pictures on the iconic Huntington Beach Pier to view unmatched sunsets and panoramic views of the sun on the water. If you’re feeling adventurous, even try out a shot at surfing lessons and be able to catch yourself in action riding the waves.

7. Laguna Beach – 2,898,744 hashtags (CA)

Known from shows like MTV’s Laguna Beach, this beach is better known for its laid back Bohemian vibe and stunning shores, making it the perfect backdrop for your summer paradise shoot. Once you’ve got your best shots, enjoy one of the many yearly festivals they have ranging from music to art, to film. You can even get adventurous and try Skimboarding along the water’s edge in the place it originated (all the way back in the late 1920s)! This sand paradise comes in at position seven in the ranking with the tag #lagunabeach, and it is easy to see why.

8. Myrtle Beach – hashtags 2,663,886 (SC)

Located on the Atlantic coast, this charming beachfront comes as the eighth position in the ranking with the tag #myrtlebeach. Close to both the North and South Carolina borders, it is no wonder this is a go to beach for people living in both states. Sore high in the sky with a ride in the iconic SkyWheel on Myrtle Beach’s boardwalk, its twinkling lights, and unbeatable ocean view are sure to make your Instagram friends jealous. Known for having 60 miles of uninterrupted beach, you can’t beat the southern charm of this South Carolina beach. It is truly a marvel and a remarkable spot this summer for your Instagram-worthy checklist.

9. Virginia Beach – 2,103,042 hashtags (VA)

This historic seaside wonder comes as the ninth position in the ranking with the tag #virginiabeach. Taking a stroll along the 3 miles boardwalk and uninterrupted Atlantic coastline, you will understand why Virginia Beach has earned its place on our top 10 list. Its boardwalk was originally established in 1888 making it truly an institution for beachgoers throughout history. Head to 31st street to Neptune’s Park to Snap a pic with the famous King Neptune statue. Standing over 30 feet tall this cast of bronze is the focal point of the park and stands as a tribute to Virginia Beaches maritime history and a reminder to respect nature. For another iconic stop head to the north end to Cape Henry Lighthouse, built in 1792. Don’t forget to take a break and enjoy the plethora of water activities offered such as kayaking, fishing, paddleboarding, or even whale watching! With its rich history and famed shores, Virginia Beach is a memorable beach to visit for Instagram enthusiasts.

10. Manhattan Beach – 1,507,417 hashtags (CA)

Located in southwest Los Angeles County, Manhattan Beach is known as The “Pearl of L.A.’s South Bay.” This beach stretches for over 2 miles and is tucked along the Pacific Ocean. With its unique charm, it is no wonder it was referenced in the Beach Boys famous Surfin’ USA song. Grab your roller skates and longboard and head to the iconic Strand, where you can stroll, bike, or skate your way along the water’s edge. Don’t forget to check out the Manhattan Beach pier, where you can take an epic sunset photo as the sun dips into the Pacific. This dreamy beach comes in the tenth position in the ranking with the tag #manhattanbeach and is sure to take your Instagram pictures to the next level.