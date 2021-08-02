86.7 F
The Villages
Monday, August 2, 2021
Former Villages High School football player jailed two times over weekend

By Meta Minton

John Wesley Liner
A former Villages High School football player landed behind bars after being arrested two times over the weekend.

John Wesley Liner, 23, was arrested on a charge of battery after an altercation with his girlfriend at the PepperTree Apartments, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The pair had been at a bowling alley Friday night when they had to return to their apartment because “they started having a disagreement,” the report said. The argument continued at their apartment and the girlfriend announced she would be sleeping on the couch. Liner responded by grabbing her legs and “shaking her uncontrollably.” Liner, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds, allegedly pushed her, causing her to fall into the corner of a wall, injuring her shoulder. She attempted to go to her car, but Liner blocked her from entering the vehicle.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released at 12:30 p.m. Saturday after posting $5,000 bond. A condition of his release dictated he have no contact with his girlfriend.

Officers were called back to the couple’s apartment late Saturday night where Liner was found hiding on the balcony. He was arrested on a charge of violating his conditional release and was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In 2019, an anonymous social media tip led to Liner’s arrest at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.

