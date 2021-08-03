We’ll bring the COVID asylum seeks to your house

To the Editor:
To the writer of “Statue of Liberty.” Maybe we can drop busloads of COVID asylum seekers at your home in The Villages? Sadly, I must believe you are a Biden lover.
Richard Cashman
Village of Briar Meadow South
To the Editor:
To the writer of “Statue of Liberty.” Maybe we can drop busloads of COVID asylum seekers at your home in The Villages? Sadly, I must believe you are a Biden lover.
Richard Cashman
Village of Briar Meadow South
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.