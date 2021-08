To the Editor:

I’d like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Jeff Coffman of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle for all his time, effort and endless energy in developing our village AED program.

He has organized and trained a vast responder group and continues to provide us with current changes and protocols.

Once again Jeff, thanks for all your hard work.

Charmaine Egidi

Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle