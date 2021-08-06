COVID-19 forces closure of Walmart in Summerfield

COVID-19 has forced the closure of the Walmart in Summerfield.

The store closed at 2 p.m. Friday for “additional cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking.” The store is scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The company would not confirm the reason for the closing, which is taking place during the Florida sales tax holiday, which continues through Monday. Stores like Walmart regular post huge sales during back-to-school shopping sprees fueled by the tax free holiday.

However, employees told Villages-News.com that COVID-19 was the reason for the store’s closing.

Florida recorded 22,783 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day figure since the pandemic began. The state also broke its hospitalization record for the fifth consecutive day.