Man claiming to have PTSD leads police on chase in excess of 100 mph

A man claiming to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder was apprehended after leading Lady Lake police on a chase at a speed in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Kordell Hemingway, 22, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of vehicle in the wee hours on Wednesday on County Road 466 when he made a left turn onto U.S. Hwy. 27/441 without stopping at a red light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A police officer began a pursuit which reached more than 100 mph on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and ended when Hemingway’s vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, hitting a traffic sign and a concrete barrier. He tried to flee again, but his heavily damaged vehicle became inoperable and got stuck in a concrete divider.

Hemingway said he ran because he suffers from PTSD and he was “just out having fun tonight.”

A check revealed multiple suspensions of his driver’s license.

He was wearing an ankle monitoring device because he is under supervision on previous charges of burglary, theft and fleeing law enforcement.

Hemingway was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement and a misdemeanor charge of driving while license suspended.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $23,500 bond.