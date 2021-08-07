90.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 7, 2021
Lady Lake woman arrested after battle in drive-through lane at McDonald’s

By Meta Minton

Sheila Ferguson
Sheila Ferguson

A Lady Lake woman has been tracked down and arrested after a battle in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 52, was arrested Tuesday at her home on Oakridge Drive on a Lake County warrant charging her with burglary with battery, a first-degree felony. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $25,000 bond.

Ferguson had been in the drive-through lane on July 9 at a McDonald’s restaurant in Leesburg when she was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department. Ferguson “became upset” and walked to the window of the other driver’s car and began arguing with her.

“During the course of the argument, the defendant reached through the victim’s window and struck the victim’s face with her open hand,” the affidavit said.

The altercation was witnessed by “multiple employees” at the restaurant.

Police officers responded to the scene, but Ferguson drove away as they were investigating the incident.

She is scheduled for an arraignment on Aug. 30 in Lake County Court.

