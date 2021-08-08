Villages Operating Co. wants to sublet parking area at Lake Sumter Landing

The Villages Operating Co. is seeking a lease agreement so it can sublet part of a parking lot to Enterprise Rent-A-Car at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Villages wants to lease from the Sumter Landing Community Development District a portion of the parking area located in the southeast corner of the parking lot behind Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which is located near Bravo’s Pizza at the corner of Lake Sumter Landing and Old Camp Road.

The Villages will pay $200 a month for the section of the parking lot that it will then sublet to Enterprise. The term of the lease between The Villages and SLCDD will be five years. You can read the lease agreement at this link: 2021_07_15_SLCDD-TVOC_Lease_for_Enterprise_-_LSL_-_FOR_DISTRICT

The site plan for the area Enterprise will use appears to indicate that a large vacuuming unit will be installed for cleanup of returned vehicles.