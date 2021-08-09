Visitor arrested on DUI charge after getting lost in golf cart in The Villages

A visitor was arrested on a drunk driving charge after getting lost in a golf cart in The Villages.

James Stevens, 47, of Durham, N.C., was driving a golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Friday on the multi-modal path in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard at Odell Circle when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the golf cart’s headlights weren’t turned on.

The Wisconsin native admitted he had “three or more beers at Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing,” according to the arrest report. He said he was “trying to get to a hotel that was near a Chili’s restaurant.”

A deputy asked Stevens to participate in field sobriety exercises, however, he “became hostile” and said if he was “going to jail” they should “just put him in handcuffs.” He began to “aggressively punch his golf cart.”

A check revealed a previous drunk driving conviction in 2014 in North Carolina.

Stevens refused to provide a breath sample. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.