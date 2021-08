To the Editor:

On Aug. 4, Ron DeSantis chastised President Biden, saying that he did not want to “hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you,” adding, “Why don’t you do your job?”

Two days later on Aug. 6, Florida’s Department of Health and Human Services asked the federal government for 300 ventilators to deal with a record-breaking surge in COVID cases.

And, I’ll just leave it at that.

Tom Jury

Village of Tamarind Grove