The Villages
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Summerfield man arrested in alleged shoplifting case at local Walmart

By Meta Minton

Kenneth Michael Villanueva
A Summerfield man was arrested in an alleged shoplifting case at a local Walmart.

Kenneth Michael Villanueva, 27, was arrested this past Friday night at the Walmart store in Leesburg after he was found to be in possession of nearly $100 worth of stolen merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

A loss prevention officer at the store was monitoring Villanueva on closed circuit surveillance and suspected he had concealed merchandise in a backpack. He was stopped as he attempted to leave the store and admitted to police he had stolen an Ozark flashlight which he said he needed because he is homeless. He was also in possession of other stolen merchandise, including a watch, pens and a USB charger.

In addition, Villanueva was in possession of .14 grams of fentanyl.

He was arrested on charges of retail theft and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

