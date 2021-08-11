93.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
type here...

Vintage pickup back in familiar parking spot at Lake Sumter Landing

By Meta Minton

A vintage pickup truck is back in its familiar parking spot at Lake Sumter Landing.

The orange truck was towed back to its regular parking place Wednesday morning at Cody’s Original Roadhouse on Lakeshore Drive.

This orange pickup truck was put back in place Wednesday morning at Codys restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing
This orange pickup truck was put back in place Wednesday morning at Cody’s restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.

The truck had been hauled away in late July for a new paint job at an offsite location.

The same truck at the Cody’s restaurant at Brownwood is next up for a fresh paint job, although getting it out will be a bit trickier. That truck was put in place before the landscaping went in at the restaurant which opened in 2014.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Upset with our criminal justice system after golf cart thief gets chance to steal again

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is upset with the criminal justice system after a convicted golf cart thief got a chance to steal again.

A flag could be the answer for the little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident points out that Trump flags appear to be off limits to Community Standards here in The Villages. Maybe the little white crosses could find refuge on flags.

Gov. DeSantis’ response to COVID-19

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his take on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Biden stole the election and should be impeached

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident argues that Joe Biden stole the election and deserves to be impeached.

There has to be a better way

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there has to be a better way to enforce deed compliance issues in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos