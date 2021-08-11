Vintage pickup back in familiar parking spot at Lake Sumter Landing

A vintage pickup truck is back in its familiar parking spot at Lake Sumter Landing.

The orange truck was towed back to its regular parking place Wednesday morning at Cody’s Original Roadhouse on Lakeshore Drive.

The truck had been hauled away in late July for a new paint job at an offsite location.

The same truck at the Cody’s restaurant at Brownwood is next up for a fresh paint job, although getting it out will be a bit trickier. That truck was put in place before the landscaping went in at the restaurant which opened in 2014.