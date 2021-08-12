CDD 12 supervisors hesitant about PWAC II after seeing price tag

Community Development District 12 supervisors are expressing hesitancy about forging ahead with a second Project Wide Advisory Committee after seeing the projected $688,000 price tag for the first year.

The future of a new PWAC II south of State Road 44 was the main topic of discussion at Thursday’s CDD 12 meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

“Even though I am the one who proposed it, seeing the numbers, I couldn’t vote for it. It’s just too much money to ask our residents to pay,” said Supervisor Andrew Bilardello, who will be running for the Sumter County Commission in 2022.

In January, the Village of Fenney resident suggested breaking off CDD 12, CDD 13 and future community development districts south of State Road 44. The original PWAC currently includes CDDs 5 through 12 as well as the Sumter Landing and Brownwood commercial districts.

The additional $688,000 would amount to roughly an additional $110 per rooftop in CDD 12.

“It’s a tax increase. That is what it is. I have some real doubts about this,” said CDD 12 Supervisor David Robbins.

The amount paid per resident would come down as more houses are built south of State Road 44.

But knowing exactly when those houses will be built and the number of houses that will be built is known only by the Developer.

Robbins questioned the wisdom of creating PWAC II before the new rooftops arrive.

‘Why don’t we stay with PWAC for two more years, when we have all of the new rooftops?” he asked.

The CDD 12 board could be voting as early as September about leaving the original PWAC.