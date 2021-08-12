84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 12, 2021
type here...

CDD 12 supervisors hesitant about PWAC II after seeing price tag

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 12 supervisors are expressing hesitancy about forging ahead with a second Project Wide Advisory Committee after seeing the projected $688,000 price tag for the first year.

The future of a new PWAC II south of State Road 44 was the main topic of discussion at Thursday’s CDD 12 meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

Andrew Bilardello
Andrew Bilardello

“Even though I am the one who proposed it, seeing the numbers, I couldn’t vote for it. It’s just too much money to ask our residents to pay,” said Supervisor Andrew Bilardello, who will be running for the Sumter County Commission in 2022.

In January, the Village of Fenney resident suggested breaking off CDD 12, CDD 13 and future community development districts south of State Road 44. The original PWAC currently includes CDDs 5 through 12 as well as the Sumter Landing and Brownwood commercial districts.

The additional $688,000 would amount to roughly an additional $110 per rooftop in CDD 12.

“It’s a tax increase. That is what it is. I have some real doubts about this,” said CDD 12 Supervisor David Robbins.

The amount paid per resident would come down as more houses are built south of State Road 44.

But knowing exactly when those houses will be built and the number of houses that will be built is known only by the Developer.

Robbins questioned the wisdom of creating PWAC II before the new rooftops arrive.

‘Why don’t we stay with PWAC for two more years, when we have all of the new rooftops?” he asked.

The CDD 12 board could be voting as early as September about leaving the original PWAC.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages’ policy not to require masks

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a decision not to require masks at recreation facilities as the Delta Variant surges.

Rick Kometic has Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses concern that a fellow Villager is suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

New residents moved to Florida because of Gov. DeSantis and COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends that people moved to Florida because of Gov. DeSantis and how he was handling the COVID-19 pandemic. But then those same people started complaining.

Upset with our criminal justice system after golf cart thief gets chance to steal again

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is upset with the criminal justice system after a convicted golf cart thief got a chance to steal again.

A flag could be the answer for the little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident points out that Trump flags appear to be off limits to Community Standards here in The Villages. Maybe the little white crosses could find refuge on flags.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos