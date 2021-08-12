Motorcyclist dies at scene of crash in roundabout in The Villages

A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash Thursday morning in a roundabout in The Villages.

The motorcyclist had been traveling at 5:38 a.m. on Warm Springs Avenue when the motorcycle continued straight through the center of the roundabout at Fenney Way, between the entrances to the Village of Marsh Bend and the Village of McClure.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released. A traffic homicide investigator from the Wildwood Police Department was still compiling the accident report Thursday afternoon.

A pole and a sign appeared to have been knocked down in the roundabout.

Wildwood police have set up a traffic speed monitoring device on Warm Springs Avenue near the entrance to that roundabout, encouraging drivers to slow down.

That roundabout has been the scene of several accidents, including one Sunday night in which a driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.