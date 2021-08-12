84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 12, 2021
type here...

Motorcyclist dies at scene of crash in roundabout in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash Thursday morning in a roundabout in The Villages.

The motorcyclist had been traveling at 5:38 a.m. on Warm Springs Avenue when the motorcycle continued straight through the center of the roundabout at Fenney Way, between the entrances to the Village of Marsh Bend and the Village of McClure.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released. A traffic homicide investigator from the Wildwood Police Department was still compiling the accident report Thursday afternoon.

A pole and a sign appeared to have been knocked down in the roundabout.

The Wildwood Police Department has a device set up at Warms Springs at Fenney Way warning against speeding through the roundabout
The Wildwood Police Department has a traffic device set up at Warms Springs Avenue at Fenney Way warning against speeding through the roundabout.

Wildwood police have set up a traffic speed monitoring device on Warm Springs Avenue near the entrance to that roundabout, encouraging drivers to slow down.

That roundabout has been the scene of several accidents, including one Sunday night in which a driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Headlines

Motorcyclist dies at scene of crash in roundabout in The Villages

News
A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash Thursday morning in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more

BMW driver busted after hazard flashers attract attention of deputies

Crime
The driver of a BMW was arrested after the vehicle’s hazard flashers attracted the attention of law enforcement at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages.
Read more

CDD 12 supervisors hesitant about PWAC II after seeing price tag

News
Community Development District 12 supervisors are expressing hesitancy about forging ahead with a second Project Wide Advisory Committee after seeing the projected $688,000 price tag for the first year.
Read more

Wildwood police forced to Taser ‘disoriented’ man holding gun and phone

Crime
Wildwood police were forced to Taser a “disoriented” man holding a gun and a phone.
Read more

CDD 7 won’t be rushed into making decision on PWAC future

News
The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors signaled Thursday they won’t be rushed into making a decision on the future of the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more

More Headlines

Previous scolding of CDD 7 board comes back to bite candidate for supervisor’s seat

News
A previous scolding of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors came back to bite a candidate hoping to be appointed to a vacant supervisor’s seat.
Read more

Nervous driver nabbed at service center with marijuana in ‘pee jar’

Crime
A nervous driver was nabbed at the Sumter County Service Center in The Villages with marijuana stashed in a “pee jar.”
Read more

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes resident arrested when caught back behind wheel

Crime
A resident of the Lake Sumter Apartment Homes was arrested when she was caught back behind the wheel of a car.
Read more

VCCDD board to send letter to Sumter County endorsing fire-based transport

News
The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors has voted to send a letter to Sumter County endorsing an option to bring ambulance service under the county’s two fire departments.
Read more

Villagers for Trump protest vaccine mandates at town square

News
Villagers for Trump staged a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates Wednesday afternoon in The Villages.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth