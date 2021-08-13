Son of Ludlow

The last time that I reported on Ludlow the yellow rubber ducky, he was happily at home with his bride Bathsheba and a growing brood. In short, that was to be my last story concerning Ludlow. However, once I did that, I was assailed by my youngest grandson who said he was sad about no more Ludlow stories. Then he was joined by my very own sister who expressed similar sentiments. Well, the actual fact is that Ludlow is retired and no longer cares that he can’t change his color to red or green for celebrations. Bathsheba has apparently convinced him that yellow is best – which even Santa Claus was unable to do.

However, Ludlow’s oldest son Ludwig is ready for action. Now, Ludwig like a lot of next generation kids is quite a bit bigger than Ludlow. He is one tough rubber ducky. He does not care that he is yellow, and in fact is quite proud of it. What Ludwig craves is action. He wants to get out into the world and make a name for himself. He has seen the red hair boy who takes him for baths read Mighty Mouse comic books and he would love to be a superhero. However, sitting on a shelf and waiting for the red-haired kid to take him for a bath did not give him much of an opportunity.

One day, Ludwig was sitting on the shelf thinking heroic thoughts when a family who had moved in next door came for a visit. Ludwig’s ear picked up (I think yellow rubber duckies have ears somewhere.) The new family had a son about the same age as the red-haired boy who by the way was called Bippy. (Bippy was not his actual name, but he did not like his real name which was Gaylord – which I think is pretty neat). In any case, Bibby and the new kid – Reginald were talking. As Ludwig listened, he found out that Reginald’s dad was a movie producer. The dad was about to make a new cartoon show.

The new cartoon involved stories about a mighty duck known as Hubert the Heroic! Ludwig was ecstatic! Perhaps this was his opportunity! Ludwig has been placed hurriedly on the shelf by Bippy. Ludwig wondered if he could somehow fall by the boys that maybe Reginald would see him and tell his dad about Bippy’s wonderful duck. Just then Bippy’s dad bumped into the wall and Ludwig fell right by Reginald. Reggie (as he was called) commented “Bippy that is one big rubber ducky! Let’s show him to my dad. Possibly he could play Hubert the Heroic.”

Ludwig was beside himself. He couldn’t imagine a more adventuresome life.

The boys took Ludwig to Reggie’s dad and asked about Ludwig playing Hubert the Heroic.

Reggie’s dad looked at the boy’s eager faces, and gently told them that his movie was essentially a cartoon and Hubert the Heroic would be drawn by a cartoonist. Ludwig was devastated. Then seeing the boy’s sad faces, Reggie’s dad said “Why don’t you both come to the studio tomorrow. There is one scene that is not drawn by cartoonists, and we might be able to work Ludwig in as stand-in for Hubert the Heroic.” Ludwig was pleased since even though he couldn’t be Hubert the Heroic, it might get him started in the movie business – which would give him the action he craved.

The next day the boys were at the studio with Ludwig gripped in Bippy’s hand.

The scene involved Hubert the Heroic being knocked into a raging river by a super villain. The river led to a cave where the villain had installed slashing knives at the entrance. A helper grabbed Ludwig and threw him in the water. Ludwig saw the flashing knives and thought that this wasn’t exactly the action he thought he would get. The knives grew closer and closer. Ludwig closed his eyes (which is very hard for a rubber ducky to do.) Just as he approached the knives, he thought he Poor Ludwig?

Columnist Barry Evans writes about Life in The Villages for Villages-News.com