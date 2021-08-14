Rating Donald Trump as America’s president

To the Editor:

Recently, the historical society that ranks presidents ranked Trump No. 41 which I thought was generous because there was still room at the bottom. This is like 44 golf pro’s in a tournament and the one you are rooting for comes in 41st.

Trump reminds me of John Daly, potential to be great, but always found a way to screw it up and be a clown instead. Daly had the sense to drop out of the limelight and appear on special occasions, a good lesson for Donald Trump.

Vincent Pizzo

Village of Winifred