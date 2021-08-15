87.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Convicted golf cart thief back in jail after violating his probation

By Meta Minton

Jessie Lee Curtis
A convicted golf cart thief is back in jail after violating his probation.

Jessie Lee Curtis, 40, of Summerfield, was booked Thursday without bond at the Lake County Jail.

He has a long criminal history and in 2018 was sentenced to three years in prison in the theft of a golf cart. He was released from prison on Jan. 1, 2020.

Surveillance cameras captured this image of Jessie Lee Curtis in the parking garage at Freedom Pointe.

In 2017, Curtis admitted to stealing a 2011 Yamaha golf cart from the parking garage of Freedom Pointe in The Villages. He said he later sold the stolen golf cart in Marion County.

He indicated he had been involved in other golf cart thefts.

At one point, he had been implicated in the theft of a golf cart from the Southside Pool on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Curtis said he stole the golf carts because of a drug abuse problem. 

Last week, a Villager complained after another golf cart theft landed back behind bars. He was also a repeat offender in the theft of golf carts in The Villages.

